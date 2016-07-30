Theater / Theatre Practitioner Drama Poster Bundle comes with the following practitioner posters to use as handouts or posters (UK and US spelling version included):

1. Artaud THEATRE / THEATER OF CRUELTY
2. Stanislavski NATURALISM
3. Strasberg METHOD ACTING
4. Brecht EPIC THEATRE / THEATER
5. Grotowski POOR THEATRE / THEATER
6. Meyerhold BIOMECHANICS
7. Bogart VIEWPOINTS
8. Boal THEATRE / THEATER OF THE OPPRESSED

