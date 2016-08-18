There’s a Boy in the Girls’ Bathroom novel study contains 23 pages of comprehension questions, Bully Bingo, five anti-bullying classroom posters, and a bonus higher level thinking game. In addition, the highlight of the novel study is creating an All About Me Gold Star Mobile.
Interest Level: Grades 3 - 5
Reading Level: Grade level Equivalent 5.5
Lexile: 490L
Guided Reading: Q
DRA: 40
23 Pages of Comprehension Questions
All About Me Gold Star Mobile
*Selfie – Draw a picture of myself
*Facebook Profile - Facts about me
*Instagram – Photographs of things I love
*Twitter – Three things that are special or unique about me
Bully Bingo
Bully Bingo is an exciting and educational way to learn thirty two words related to bullying. Students will be provided with a definition and sentence clue in order to figure out the word.
The winner shouts “Stop Bullying.”
Anti-Bullying Posters
Included in this novel study are five anti-bullying posters to hang up in your classroom. Melonheadz clipart is featured on these posters.
Bonus - Higher Level Thinking Comprehension Questions Fan/Game Board
After reading the novel, students will get to play a game where they answer higher level thinking questions. Included in this novel study are five different game boards and two spinners. The game boards and comprehension questions fan can be used with any novel. The comprehension fan contains 34 questions focusing on the following topics:
*Story Elements
*Connections
*Opinion
*Recall
*Evaluation
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Wonder by R.J. Palacio {Comprehension, Art, Writing, Vocabulary, & Bully Bingo}
- (0)
- $6.99
The One and Only Ivan {Novel Study, Comprehension Questions Fan & Game Board}
- (0)
- $4.99
The Witches by Roald Dahl {22 Pages of Questions & 24 Pages of Activities}
- (0)
- $6.99
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23