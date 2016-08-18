There’s a Boy in the Girls’ Bathroom novel study contains 23 pages of comprehension questions, Bully Bingo, five anti-bullying classroom posters, and a bonus higher level thinking game. In addition, the highlight of the novel study is creating an All About Me Gold Star Mobile.



Interest Level: Grades 3 - 5

Reading Level: Grade level Equivalent 5.5

Lexile: 490L

Guided Reading: Q

DRA: 40



23 Pages of Comprehension Questions



All About Me Gold Star Mobile

*Selfie – Draw a picture of myself

*Facebook Profile - Facts about me

*Instagram – Photographs of things I love

*Twitter – Three things that are special or unique about me



Bully Bingo

Bully Bingo is an exciting and educational way to learn thirty two words related to bullying. Students will be provided with a definition and sentence clue in order to figure out the word.

The winner shouts “Stop Bullying.”



Anti-Bullying Posters

Included in this novel study are five anti-bullying posters to hang up in your classroom. Melonheadz clipart is featured on these posters.



Bonus - Higher Level Thinking Comprehension Questions Fan/Game Board

After reading the novel, students will get to play a game where they answer higher level thinking questions. Included in this novel study are five different game boards and two spinners. The game boards and comprehension questions fan can be used with any novel. The comprehension fan contains 34 questions focusing on the following topics:

*Story Elements

*Connections

*Opinion

*Recall

*Evaluation



