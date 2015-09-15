A memorable end-of-term show or special extended assembly for ages 5 –11
(Some parts can be narrated by the teacher when used solely with younger pupils.)
Fantastic fun to act, sing and dance, but it also explores serious PSHE issues, especially bullying, homelessness and low self esteem. Duration approx 40 min
This heart-warming version of “The Ugly Duckling” is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s classic dark tale. Andersen himself was no stranger to hardship and non-acceptance, which is a theme that could be explored in its own right in school.
Mother Duck’s last egg hatches into an ugly, ungainly creature, and he is ridiculed and bullied in the barnyard. He runs away to the marshes and is befriended by the wild ducks, but he loses track of them during the hunting season. A travelling gypsy shows kindness to him, and he is then taken in by a farmer and his family. The farmer’s cat, dog and hen become jealous and bully him so he runs away again. At last he matures into a beautiful swan, finds his self-esteem and flies to freedom. Fantastic- A nice simple show with great characters, and thought-provoking songs which are easy to learn. No musical ability needed- just sing and dance to the backing tracks. Brilliant for class lessons too. Comes with script, 12 songs, backing tracks, PowerPoint Presentation, Piano Score, follow-up work and 20 worksheets.
