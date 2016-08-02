Make economics come to life with these 32 questions that guide students through Episode 2 of "Thinking Like an Economist," a 12-part video series from the Great Courses





Thinking Like an Economist helps make economics concepts crystal clear to a high school audience by providing students with real-world anecdotes and examples that perfectly illustrate key concepts and bring them fully to life. Using resources as diverse as bumper sticker slogans and the rules of wrestling, Professor Randall Bartlett shows how economic concepts surround us all the time. Once students have seen a few episodes of this fantastic series, they'll achieve the promise of the title and start thinking like economists themselves!





ABOUT THESE THINKING LIKE AN ECONOMIST WORKSHEETS



Each episode lasts 30 minutes, and even though they're very interesting, some students may have trouble paying sustained attention. That's where these worksheets come in. You can use them to hold students accountable either during viewing or afterwards as a quiz.





DIFFERENTIATION AT YOUR FINGERTIPS



Teachers need options, and this worksheet set gives you an important one: All questions are provided in either multiple choice or free response format.



Note: one or two questions differ between the two versions so that all the free response questions can reasonably be answered. This is the case, for example, when the multiple choice question is asking, " Which of the following was NOT included..."





CONVENIENCE FEATURES IN THIS THINKING LIKE AN ECONOMIST WORKSHEET SET



--- All questions are in video order so that students can easily follow along, using the worksheets during viewing.

---Both worksheets can also be used after viewing if desired, functioning as a Thinking Like an Economist quiz or test.

--- Fast-correct answer keys are provided for both the multiple choice and free response versions of the questions.

--- Full context answer keys are also provided for both, giving teachers questions and answers on the same page. These are helpful for guiding discussions and going over answers together with the class.





ABOUT EPISODE 2 OF THINKING LIKE AN ECONOMIST: A GUIDE TO RATIONAL DECISION-MAKING



Episode 2 continues to develops the theme that will echo throughout the entire series: Rational decision-making in a complex, interrelated world.