______________________________________________________

What Buyers Are Saying:

---Excellent resource for the movie.

---I used it today with the movie. It was awesome. Nice job

---Great questions for the end of the year assignment

______________________________________________________





These Thirteen Days Worksheets consist of a comprehensive set of questions covering the movie "Thirteen Days" about the Cuban Missile Crisis. 138 questions in all, but super-fast to correct since they're all True/False or Multiple Choice!





STRUCTURE OF THESE THIRTEEN DAYS MOVIE QUESTIONS WORKSHEETS



You will get two full sets of questions, each covering the entire movie.



1) One set is divided into files that address very specific timed portions of the movie, so if you show from the start to 25 minutes in, for example, you will have an assessment ready to go for just that portion of the movie.



2) The other set is made up of general files that don't have time-stamps on them but cover approximately 1/4 of the movie each.



See the free preview file, which has 20 True/False, 11 Multiple Choice, and 1 Numeric Question. This file is a general one that covers about the first fourth of the movie.





HOW TO USE THESE THIRTEEN DAYS MOVIE QUESTION WORKSHEETS



Because you will have TWO complete sets of movie questions, you can use one set as quick assessments during the showing, and the other as a final assessment! This is a good way to use the materials, since it means that the final test is not made up of the exact same questions students have already worked with, even though it will cover the same material.



The "time stamped" question sets provide 44 questions while the "general" sets provide 94 additional questions.





Formats provided:

--->Examview .tst so you can print tests out or use them with CPS/Examview electronic testing systems

--->Examview .bnk so you can combine the various question banks in any way you please to make your own tests (For example, combine one set of files to make a during-viewing paper/pencil worksheet and combine the other set of files to make a post-test.)

--->.rtf Microsoft Word and other word processors can open these files. The rtf files are perfect for making worksheets or adding other enhancements to the files.





Movie Questions by Elise Parker