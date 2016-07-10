This is a collection of display items and activity sheets to go along with the story, the Three Billy Goats Gruff. It includes easy to make big, middle sized, and small billy goat as well as the troll. These can be made for whole class or small group use. There are also 6 pages of color coded vocabulary words. Orange=nouns, pink=verbs, red=positional, green=troll words, blue=goat words.
The activity pack
Billy Goat Gruff Tree Map
Troll Tree Map
Billy Goat Gruff and Troll Venn Diagram
Numbers 0-10 Make a Bridge Activity
Sequencing Activity
Billy Goat Gruff and Troll Favorite Character Graph with More and Less Questions
Please note this is a PDF file.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
