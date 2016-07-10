This is a collection of display items and activity sheets to go along with the story, the Three Billy Goats Gruff. It includes easy to make big, middle sized, and small billy goat as well as the troll. These can be made for whole class or small group use. There are also 6 pages of color coded vocabulary words. Orange=nouns, pink=verbs, red=positional, green=troll words, blue=goat words.

The activity pack

Billy Goat Gruff Tree Map
Troll Tree Map
Billy Goat Gruff and Troll Venn Diagram
Numbers 0-10 Make a Bridge Activity
Sequencing Activity
Billy Goat Gruff and Troll Favorite Character Graph with More and Less Questions

Please note this is a PDF file.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ThreeBillyGoatsGruffDisplayActivityPackTeachersAidHomeschoolPack.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 9 MB

ThreeBillyGoatsGruffDisplayActivityPackTeachersAidHomeschoolPack

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades