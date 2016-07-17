Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Thunder Cake as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.2.



Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing and summarizing activity, a story map, a vocabulary puzzle, and a write a sense poem creative activity. (15 pages of activities)



Included in this purchase is a BONUS: Thunder Cake Sequence and Summarize sentence strips activity and poster.



The answer key will be completed and uploaded later. Until then the price is discounted to $4 from the usual $5.



Created Mar 2016