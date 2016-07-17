Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Thunder Cake as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.2.

Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing and summarizing activity, a story map, a vocabulary puzzle, and a write a sense poem creative activity. (15 pages of activities)

Included in this purchase is a BONUS: Thunder Cake Sequence and Summarize sentence strips activity and poster.

The answer key will be completed and uploaded later. Until then the price is discounted to $4 from the usual $5.

Created Mar 2016

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 2.5.4-Thunder-Cake-Student-Workbook-BONUS-Mar-2016.pdf
  • 2.5.4-Thunder-Cake-Student-Workbook-BONUS-Mar-2016-SAMPLE.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 3 MB

2.5.4-Thunder-Cake-Student-Workbook-BONUS-Mar-2016

Lesson Plan

pdf, 1 MB

2.5.4-Thunder-Cake-Student-Workbook-BONUS-Mar-2016-SAMPLE

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades