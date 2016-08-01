This packet contains a wide range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on telling time. Telling time is an essential life skill that needs to be developed in early childhood. Students with disabilities benefit from hands on materials and the use of visuals to learn these skills!



This packet contains:

- 2 "Clock Rules" Posters

- 2 "Clock Practice" Visuals

- over 75 leveled worksheets {organized by time to the hour, half hour, five minutes, and mixed - all types intermixed} - variety of types of worksheets included

- 3 levels of time bingo

- I have, Who has? Time Game