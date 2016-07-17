The new Common Core State Standards place a greater emphasis on critical thinking and implementing nonfiction into the English Language Arts curriculum. Understanding the basics of an author's use of diction (denotation vs connotation), imagery, figurative language, and syntax; is essential for analyzing the tone and mood of a text. This multi-faceted lesson plan integrates listening skills, reading strategies, and writing skills, as students analyze each of these elements to determine the tone an mood of a variety of texts.



INCLUDED WITH THIS PACKET

CCSS Alignment

Videos and Active Listening Exercises/Worksheets

PPT tools authors use to develop tone and mood

Tone and Mood Student’s Notes

Guided Practice Worksheets

Independent Practice Worksheets

Independent Tone and Mood Exercises

Tone and Mood Quizzes