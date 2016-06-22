These are great lists of more advanced vocabulary words to help jazz up writing pieces. If you are trying to move your students away from primary words to a more sophisticated writing technique, these are the words to use in your classroom, They'd work great as handouts to put in Interactive Notebooks or for a Writing Center.
Meets CCSS .ELA-LITERACY.W.6.2.C
Use appropriate transitions to clarify the relationships among ideas and concepts
There are lists for:
Compare/Contrast Words
Sequence Words
Conclusion Words
Evidence Words
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
