These are great lists of more advanced vocabulary words to help jazz up writing pieces. If you are trying to move your students away from primary words to a more sophisticated writing technique, these are the words to use in your classroom, They'd work great as handouts to put in Interactive Notebooks or for a Writing Center.
Meets CCSS .ELA-LITERACY.W.6.2.C
Use appropriate transitions to clarify the relationships among ideas and concepts

There are lists for:
Compare/Contrast Words
Sequence Words
Conclusion Words
Evidence Words

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • TransitionWordsandPhrasesforWritingPieces.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pptx, 4 MB

TransitionWordsandPhrasesforWritingPieces

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades