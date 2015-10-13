This Travel Lesson includes a 1-hour lesson intended to give students contextual and meaningful practice with booking a hotel.
This lesson is part of a five-lesson Travel Unit. You can buy it here! : http://bit.ly/1jWTOGZ
This lesson includes a detailed vocabulary list followed by authentic contextual activities to give students real-world practice with common travel experiences and communication needs. By the end of the Lesson, students will feel confident and ready to pick up their passports and go!
How can I use it?:
-to teach new learners about common travel experiences and how to communicate while traveling
-to review with students before a class trip
-use the Unit in sequence, or split up the lesson to complete over the course of a year or term
-as various learning stations or learning centers
Who is it for?:
-Novice High Spanish Students
-Students in Grades 6-12
At the end of the lesson, students will be able to:
Book a Hotel Room:
-reserve a room at a hotel
-speak comfortably about cash and credit card numbers/information
-give dates and other relevant information
Includes:
-5 pages of content
-vocabulary list
-proficiency-based assessment with stampsheet
-contextual and authentic Travel Simulation to have students practice booking a hotel room
-fake Spanish “credit cards"
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 13, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
