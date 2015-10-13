This Travel Lesson includes a 1-hour lesson intended to give students contextual and meaningful practice with describing food or a traditional dish.
This lesson is part of a five-lesson Travel Unit. You can buy it here! : http://bit.ly/1jWTOGZ

This lesson includes a detailed vocabulary list followed by authentic contextual activities to give students real-world practice with common travel experiences and communication needs. By the end of the Lesson, students will feel confident and ready to pick up their passports and go!

How can I use it?:
-to teach new learners about common travel experiences and how to communicate while traveling
-to review with students before a class trip
-use the Unit in sequence, or split up the lesson to complete over the course of a year or term
-as various learning stations or learning centers

Who is it for?:
-Novice High Spanish Students
-Students in Grades 6-12

At the end of the Unit, students will be able to:
Describe a Traditional Dish:
-describe a dish they like and their opinion of it
-compare dishes and talk about what dishes taste like

Includes:
-4 pages of content
-vocabulary list
-proficiency-based assessment with stampsheet
-communicative speaking activity where students research and talk about a traditional dish from a Spanish-speaking country

