This Travel Lesson includes a 1-hour lesson intended to give students contextual and meaningful practice with describing food or a traditional dish.

This lesson includes a detailed vocabulary list followed by authentic contextual activities to give students real-world practice with common travel experiences and communication needs. By the end of the Lesson, students will feel confident and ready to pick up their passports and go!



How can I use it?:

-to teach new learners about common travel experiences and how to communicate while traveling

-to review with students before a class trip

-use the Unit in sequence, or split up the lesson to complete over the course of a year or term

-as various learning stations or learning centers



Who is it for?:

-Novice High Spanish Students

-Students in Grades 6-12



At the end of the Unit, students will be able to:

Describe a Traditional Dish:

-describe a dish they like and their opinion of it

-compare dishes and talk about what dishes taste like



Includes:

-4 pages of content

-vocabulary list

-proficiency-based assessment with stampsheet

-communicative speaking activity where students research and talk about a traditional dish from a Spanish-speaking country