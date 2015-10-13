This Travel Lesson includes a 1-hour lesson intended to give students contextual and meaningful practice with negotiating a taxi.
This lesson is part of a five-lesson Travel Unit. You can buy it here! : http://bit.ly/1jWTOGZ

This lesson includes a detailed vocabulary list followed by authentic contextual activities to give students real-world practice with common travel experiences and communication needs. By the end of the Lesson, students will feel confident and ready to pick up their passports and go!

How can I use it?:
​-to teach new learners about common travel experiences and how to communicate while traveling
-to review with students before a class trip
-use the Unit in sequence, or split up the lesson to complete over the course of a year or term
-as various learning stations or learning centers

Who is it for?:
-Novice High Spanish Students
-Students in Grades 6-12

At the end of the Unit, students will be able to:
Negotiate a Taxi:
-barter for a lower price
-explain where they need to go

Includes:
-6 pages of content
-vocabulary list
-proficiency-based assessment with stampsheet
-contextual and authentic Travel Simulation to have students negotiate a taxi
-fake euro “money”

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Travel-Lesson---Taxi---Esteem-Learning-LLC.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 13, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 4 MB

Travel-Lesson---Taxi---Esteem-Learning-LLC

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades