This outstanding resource includes a wide range of activities that are suitable for the full range of learners from foundation to gifted and talented.
The first resource is a study guide which includes resources on the impact of the FWW, the aims of the peacemakers, the terms of the Treaty of Versailles, German reaction and the other peace treaties from 1919 - 23. Accompanying each section are a range of interactive activities and tasks from pro and con to Venn diagram activities to help reinforce and check students understanding.
In the second section, there are a range of past paper questions from the Oxford and Cambridge examination board. Accompanying these questions are student guides on how to answer each type of question as well as a student mark scheme for self / peer assessment.
If you like this resource check out some of my others such as my Treaty of Versailles dingbats, which is a popular revision card game and available for free download.
Kind Regards
Roy
Contents
Revision Notes Pages
1. Impact of the FWW on the Allies and Germany 3 – 4
2. Attitudes towards Germany at the end of FWW 5
3. Peace negotiations at Versailles, 1919 6 – 7
4. Venn diagram activity on the aims of the peacemakers 8
5. Why did the Germans hate the Treaty of Versailles? 9 – 11
6. How happy were the peacemakers with the treaty? 12
7. How far was the principle of self determination applied? 13
8. The peace treaties of St. Germaine, Trianon, Neuilly, Sevres 14
Past Paper Questions Sections A & B
1. Cartoon questions on reactions to Versailles 15 – 19
2. Describe, Explain & Evaluate Questions 20 – 27
3. Mark scheme and advice for cartoon question [7] 28
4. Mark scheme and hints for tackling explain question [8] 29
5. Mark scheme and hints for tackling describe question [4] 30
6. Mark scheme and hints for tackling explain question [6] 30
7. Mark scheme and hints for tackling evaluation question [10] 31
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 29%
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
James I: Source analysis of his personality and character
- (0)
- $6.00
Why was James I so unpopular?
- (0)
- $7.04
Source Analysis: The Pesonality and Character of King James I
- (0)
- $5.63
Popular paid resources
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
Conditions in the Trenches
- (42)
- $2.11
Recruitment WW1
- (40)
- $2.82
New resources
TEENAGE TOMMIES
- (1)
- FREE
WW1 - The Christmas Truce - Low ability
- (1)
- $5.63
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Adolf Hitler Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
The Life of Adolf Hitler Bundle
- 18 Resources
- $45.08
Stubby the Dog Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $12.68