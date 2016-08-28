This outstanding resource includes a wide range of activities that are suitable for the full range of learners from foundation to gifted and talented.



The first resource is a study guide which includes resources on the impact of the FWW, the aims of the peacemakers, the terms of the Treaty of Versailles, German reaction and the other peace treaties from 1919 - 23. Accompanying each section are a range of interactive activities and tasks from pro and con to Venn diagram activities to help reinforce and check students understanding.



In the second section, there are a range of past paper questions from the Oxford and Cambridge examination board. Accompanying these questions are student guides on how to answer each type of question as well as a student mark scheme for self / peer assessment.



If you like this resource check out some of my others such as my Treaty of Versailles dingbats, which is a popular revision card game and available for free download.



Kind Regards



Roy



Contents



Revision Notes Pages



1. Impact of the FWW on the Allies and Germany 3 – 4



2. Attitudes towards Germany at the end of FWW 5



3. Peace negotiations at Versailles, 1919 6 – 7



4. Venn diagram activity on the aims of the peacemakers 8



5. Why did the Germans hate the Treaty of Versailles? 9 – 11



6. How happy were the peacemakers with the treaty? 12



7. How far was the principle of self determination applied? 13



8. The peace treaties of St. Germaine, Trianon, Neuilly, Sevres 14





Past Paper Questions Sections A & B





1. Cartoon questions on reactions to Versailles 15 – 19



2. Describe, Explain & Evaluate Questions 20 – 27



3. Mark scheme and advice for cartoon question [7] 28



4. Mark scheme and hints for tackling explain question [8] 29



5. Mark scheme and hints for tackling describe question [4] 30



6. Mark scheme and hints for tackling explain question [6] 30



7. Mark scheme and hints for tackling evaluation question [10] 31