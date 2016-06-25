Students practice using the triangle midsegment theorem in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with diagram of angles, the other side a measure.



This deck has the student view the diagram and use the Midsegment theorem to solve for the measure of the segment. Students will have opportunities to practice identifying different types of triangle midsegment problems and solving for the measures.



You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.