Students practice using the triangle midsegment theorem in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with diagram of angles, the other side a measure.

This deck has the student view the diagram and use the Midsegment theorem to solve for the measure of the segment. Students will have opportunities to practice identifying different types of triangle midsegment problems and solving for the measures.

You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • TriangleMidsegmentTheoremMeasuresMatchingCardSet.pdf
  • large-2233802-1.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

TriangleMidsegmentTheoremMeasuresMatchingCardSet

Project/Activity

jpg, 24 KB

large-2233802-1

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades