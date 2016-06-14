Students practice using the triangle sum theorem in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 24 pairs of matching cards—one side with diagram of angles, the other side a measure.



In this deck, half the cards have a diagram of a triangle with the missing angle measure identified. Students will view the diagram and find the angle measure that matches it.



You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.