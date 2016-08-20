Trick or Treat, Smell My Feet! - A MONSTER Themed Reading and Writing Unit
Giggles, shivers, and shrieks! Get into the Halloween spirit this year with fun monster themed literature. Books, what a wonderful way to get students excited for the season and learn about the writing process!
This unit contains MONSTER themed printables designed to help your kiddos write their own version of a spooky tale. There are heaps of amazing MONSTER themed literature available for teachers, included in this kit are seven of my favorite titles.
The following books are used in this product:
I Need my Monster by Amanda Noll
Goodnight Goon a Petrifying Parody by Michael Rex
Frankenstein Makes a Sandwich by Adam Rex
Leonardo the Terrible Monster by Mo Willems
Boris and Bella by Carolyn Crimi
Sally and the Some-Thing by George O’Connor
There’s a Nightmare in my Closet by Mercer Mayer
This lesson contains twenty printables focusing on character analysis and the writing process.
*Character Analysis - seven different printables, one for each story
*Character Venn Diagram - compare and contrast three favorite monsters
*{Brainstorming Boxes} Setting, Title, and Monster Name - story planning page
*Even Monsters Need Friends - identify supporting characters
*{Brainstorming Boxes} Beginning, Middle, & End - plot graphic organizer
*Create a Monster - illustrate main character and pinpoint character traits
*{Brainstorming Boxes} My Story Summary
*Story Cover Page - template for student book cover
*Writing Paper - Five styles
All printables work best after reading the story whole class.
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
