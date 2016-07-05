Tunisia, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in Tunisia compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a girl named Amal who lives in the country of Tunisia.



Included:

1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Tunisia

2. A 2 page letter from Amal that describes her life in Tunisia

3. Facts about Tunisia and discussion questions

4. Word Search Puzzle

5. Secret Code Puzzle

6. Make Tunisian Mosaic Patterns

7. Create a Tunisian Flag

8. Color a Tunisian Girl

9. Women's Lives Writing Activity

10. Basic Arabic Phrases

11. Crossword Puzzle about Tunisia

12. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity



