Tunisia, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in Tunisia compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a girl named Amal who lives in the country of Tunisia.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Tunisia
2. A 2 page letter from Amal that describes her life in Tunisia
3. Facts about Tunisia and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Make Tunisian Mosaic Patterns
7. Create a Tunisian Flag
8. Color a Tunisian Girl
9. Women's Lives Writing Activity
10. Basic Arabic Phrases
11. Crossword Puzzle about Tunisia
12. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
All artwork is original and create by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
