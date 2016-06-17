This bundle includes all four Halloween themed two digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer keys.
Each packet has Halloween clipart decorating it.
When you buy this bundle, you will SAVE 25% or basically get one packet for free.
The value of the four products is $12.00. SAVE 25% with this bundle and pay only $8.99.
If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
This was made by Ryan Nygren
If you have already purchased one of the above products, please be aware that you would be receiving the exact same product.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
