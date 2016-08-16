$8.33
$9.25);
(10% off)
U.S. State Landmarks Clip Art. America, the land of the free and the home of the brave, has many important landmarks that have added deep meaning to our country's heritage.
This MEGA PACK contains 55 high-quality COLOR and BLACK & WHITE U.S. State Landmark Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
You can use these designs for PERSONAL classroom and crafting and creative projects including creating worksheets, bulletin boards, activities, readers, digital scrapbook layouts, craft items, etc.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
If you are interested in business or personal clipart, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
You might also be interested in the following:
USA State Flags Clip Art
Enjoy!
Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!
Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning
$8.33
$9.25);
(10% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Response to Reading Task Cards
- (0)
- $4.00
5th Grade Reading Comprehension Homework
- (0)
- 10% off$8.75$7.88
Brain Breaks | 75 Brain Break Activity Cards
- (0)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Popular paid resources
Sock Monkey Soft Toy - Full lesson by lesson scheme of work & lesson powerpoint
- (17)
- $19.72
What is sustainability part 2 (focus on the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
What is sustainability? Part 1 (a look at the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Rendering Unit booklet. 5 lessons Includes keywords, assessment and feedback
- (1)
- $7.04
Design Inspiration Exercise
- (1)
- FREE
KS1 Primary Design a Town
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
What is sustainability part 2 (focus on the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
What is sustainability? Part 1 (a look at the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
Visuals. ART. Architecture. 100 Images
- (2)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54