U.S. State Nicknames Clip Art! Do your students want to learn state nicknames?

If so, this clip art set includes 50 high-quality COLOR U.S. State Nickname Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.

Lesson Plan:
The teacher will bring a large band of paper wit a blank map drawn on it of the United States. Students collaboratively fill-in the giant map in the same way as they do smaller class maps. Students will draw balloons and write the names and nicknames of the states, and stick pictures that they have found to illustrate. They can also write a few keywords providing additional information. When the map is ready, students make an oral presentation of one state in turn, using the following pattern: State name + location + nickname + additional information and description of the illustration(s).

TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.

This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.

If you are interested in business or personal clipart, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.

Enjoy!

Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!

Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning

$4.73

$5.25);

(10% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • state-nicknames.jpg
  • preview-for-state-nicknames.pdf
  • STAT_NNM.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 141 KB

state-nicknames

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

pdf, 94 KB

preview-for-state-nicknames

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 192 KB

STAT_NNM

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades