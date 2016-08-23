$4.73
U.S. State Nicknames Clip Art! Do your students want to learn state nicknames?
If so, this clip art set includes 50 high-quality COLOR U.S. State Nickname Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
Lesson Plan:
The teacher will bring a large band of paper wit a blank map drawn on it of the United States. Students collaboratively fill-in the giant map in the same way as they do smaller class maps. Students will draw balloons and write the names and nicknames of the states, and stick pictures that they have found to illustrate. They can also write a few keywords providing additional information. When the map is ready, students make an oral presentation of one state in turn, using the following pattern: State name + location + nickname + additional information and description of the illustration(s).
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clipart, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
