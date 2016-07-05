Ukraine, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in the Ukraine compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a boy named Artem who lives in the country of Ukraine.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Ukraine
2. A 2 page letter from Artem that describes his life in Ukraine
3. Facts about Ukraine and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Make Ukrainian Eggs
7. Create a 3D Ukrainian Flag
8. Color a Ukrainian Boy
9. Dacha Writing Activity
10. Basic Spanish Phrases
11. Crossword Puzzle about Ukraine
12. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
Total Pages 22
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
