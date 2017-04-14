I have put together a book of all Major, Minor, Major 7, Minor 7 and Dominant 7 chords for Ukulele, Guitar & Keyboard. Root notes and chromatic notes for Bass Guitar are also included. All chords (apart from keyboard) are presented on an updated version of the normal grid/charts used practically everywhere online. I have found that this is easier for pupils to understand as they look more like the instrument than the normal black & white grids. However, it is easy to transfer from this updated version to the traditional look. When I do a song sheet for a song on ukulele I can quickly copy and paste the chords I need from here. Likewise, when I am doing a song sheet in the style of Musical Futures I can copy and paste chords for each instrument then all I need to do is all the lyrics and maybe a snazzy title and picture.



Everything is of high quality in case you were thinking of printing them to place around your room or print as a booklet for pupils to refer to as and when needed.



Tip: if pupils still struggle reading the grids then suggest that they rotate them left 90 degrees so that they lay the same way as you would then see them when looking down at the instrument (providing that you hold the neck of the instrument in your left hand).