This packet will guide your planning and instruction process for using a guided reading approach with children with special needs or autism. This packet contains schedules templates, lesson plan forms, reading activities, visual question prompts, academic visuals, and more! It has everything and anything you need!
UPDATED: All data sheets & teacher forms are now available in an editable version!
All presented in a structured and visual way! Over 30 student worksheets included + over 30 teacher forms.
Forms included:
- Reading Group Form
- Guided Reading Group Schedule
- Sample Guided Reading Group Schedule
- List of Independent Reading Center Ideas
- In depth explanation & resources for independent reading centers
- Lesson Plan Form {Monthly & Weekly}
- Accommodation Tracking Sheet
- Curriculum Map
- Thematic/Unit Planning
- Yearly Planning Calendar
- Assessment Schedule
- Small Group Data Sheet {4 versions}
- Pre/Post Test Data Sheet
- Progress Report Form
- Comprehension Quiz
- Vocabulary Quiz
- Fluency Quiz
- Sequencing worksheet {three versions}
- What if? Worksheet {build inference skills and imaginative writing}
- Read it, draw it. {comprehension activity}
- New vocabulary Sheet
- book report {four levels of difficulty}
- journal page {three levels of difficulty}
- story elements
- inference activity {three versions}
- make connections
- main idea
- identify details
- identify character and character traits
- describe a character {comprehension activity}
- question prompts
- visual schedule for reading groups
- visual reading calendar
- reading behavior visuals
- reading academic visuals
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
