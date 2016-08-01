This packet includes 10 behavior management interventions with visuals and thorough directions for implementation for a variety of behaviors! These are strategies that are useful for children with autism, BD, cognitive disabilities, ADHD, as well as any other children who need more structure and behavioral support. All interventions come from a perspective of Applied Behavior Analysis and look at the function of the behavior for successful interventions.
Interventions included in this packet:
3 strike time out visual
good behavior/bad behavior charts
star charts (3 and 5 star versions)
Time to be Responsible checklist
Interval Token Economy
Home/School Communication Checklists
Noise social story
Time Out Visuals
Break Request Visuals
"I need help" Visuals
