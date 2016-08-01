This packet includes 10 behavior management interventions to be used with a wide range of students! These are strategies that are useful for children with autism, BD, cognitive disabilities, ADHD, as well as any other children who need more structure and behavioral support. All interventions come from a perspective of Applied Behavior Analysis and look at the function of the behavior for successful interventions.
Each intervention is visually based and thorough directions for both setup and implementation are included!
Interventions included in this packet:
- Sensory Choice Board
- Problem Solving Options (2 levels)
- Anger Check In and Mini Check In
- Teacher Availability VIsual (Ready to Talk & Cannot Talk)
- Good Work = Less Work Visual Rules and Cues
- Anger is Okay written script and rules
- When I feel Angry Visual Choice Board
- Reflect and Learn About Inappropriate Choices (2 forms)
- Visual Volume Scale
- Behavior Mash Up (social story, incentive board, and behavior identification cue in one intervention)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82