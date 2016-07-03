1. Ask students to define stormwater. Record their ideas in the Class Science journal or on the whiteboard.
2. Show students a video clip explaining what is stormwater. This youtube clips called 'Freddie the Fish teaches about stormwater' is a highly recommended.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjPfLhJbdc0
Discuss the need to keep our waterways free from pollution.
3. Take students on a tour around the school to identify drains, gutter, downpipes and grates etc.
4. Use the powerpoint to guide students through their written responses.

