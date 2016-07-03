1. Ask students to define stormwater. Record their ideas in the Class Science journal or on the whiteboard.
2. Show students a video clip explaining what is stormwater. This youtube clips called 'Freddie the Fish teaches about stormwater' is a highly recommended.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjPfLhJbdc0
Discuss the need to keep our waterways free from pollution.
3. Take students on a tour around the school to identify drains, gutter, downpipes and grates etc.
4. Use the powerpoint to guide students through their written responses.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
crickcrick
Nyoongar Aboriginal Six Seasons - Kambarang
This is an interactive investigation where the students are taken to a bushland setting in Perth Western Australia or have access to a bushland are...
- (0)
- $4.23
crickcrick
Bandicoot research activity
This activity template could be used for research on any Australian animal. It is a digital learning activity. The file was shared with each studen...
- (0)
- $4.23
crickcrick
Rot or not?
Students were shown different materials buried in a ‘see-through compost container’. The materials in the container were - a banana skin, plastic k...
- (0)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
Teachersgem
ALL ABOUT SPRING
This is a PowerPoint all about spring. It's in two parts: the first part is fifteen pages and includes new plant life, young animals and insects th...
- (15)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans for 10 lessons on animal l...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
ashleyclayton90
Planet / Space Table Names
Planet Table Names. Full A4 Images. These were created to hang above tables from the classroom roof. You can, of course, use them however you like....
- (1)
- FREE
paultyler
Topical Science Update - September
September's Topical Science Update features Extreme Weather, Wasps, Cassini and the Solar Eclipse.
- (1)
- FREE
leprechaun1992
Earth and Space vocabulary bookmark
Bookmark with key vocabulary for Year 5 Earth and Space unit
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Krazikas
Earth Day Presentation
This resource contains 16 slides about Earth Day. It is a preview of a more detailed, 70 slide assembly / lesson presentation. See details below. E...
- (1)
- FREE
Krazikas
Earth Day Assembly / Lesson PowerPoint Presentation - 70 Slides
There are two Earth Days. The United Nations celebrates Earth Day each year on the March equinox. Another Earth Day is celebrated each year on 22n...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15