1. Ask students to define stormwater. Record their ideas in the Class Science journal or on the whiteboard.

2. Show students a video clip explaining what is stormwater. This youtube clips called 'Freddie the Fish teaches about stormwater' is a highly recommended.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjPfLhJbdc0

Discuss the need to keep our waterways free from pollution.

3. Take students on a tour around the school to identify drains, gutter, downpipes and grates etc.

4. Use the powerpoint to guide students through their written responses.