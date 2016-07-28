The aim of this resource is explain why the USA introduced a policy of isolationism from 1919 to 1939. It includes both the PowerPoint and worksheet, which can be purchased separately and used independently if you prefer. The learning objectives are as follows:



Know: What was the US Policy of isolationism from 1919 – 1941

Understand: Why did the USA follow a policy of isolationism?

Analyse: What impact did this policy have on both domestic and international relations?



What Am I Looking For?



Identify and Describe: the US policy of isolationism and its effects

Explain: why the USA introduced isolationism and its effects

Analyse: What were the consequences of the US policy of isolationism and come to a judgement on which was the most significant?



The starter is a snowballing activity, instructions included. The first part of the presentation then looks at the impact of the First World War and the Treaty of Versailles in the US decision not to sign it or it or join the League of Nations. This is then backed up with a consolidation exercise of a past paper question with a pupil mark scheme which can be easily adapted for peer and self assessment.



The next part of the presentation then looks at 6 key consequences of the US policy of isolationism by looking in outline at economic isolationism, immigration controls, Prohibition, the 'Red Scare', Great Depression and the causes of the Second World War.



The plenary activity focuses on a thinking skills review triangle, which aims to get students to decide which consequence is the most significant. I have also included a homework activity and some notes with the slides.



These resources really well along side each other. The teacher can structure the learning so that they can pause for mini plenaries whilst students consolidate their learning using the task and activities in the worksheet. The PowerPoint extends and supports all students, but the worksheet is designed to structure the learning for foundation and core.



