Measure angles using graphic protractor; both bottom and top scales. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.

Objectives:

- Identify right and left scales on protractor

- Understand which scale to use when measuring right and left facing angles

- Read and record angle measurements

- Use graphic protractor to complete angles of specific measurements



Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.MD.6



