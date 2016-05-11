Measure angles using graphic protractor; both bottom and top scales. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Identify right and left scales on protractor
- Understand which scale to use when measuring right and left facing angles
- Read and record angle measurements
- Use graphic protractor to complete angles of specific measurements

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.MD.6

