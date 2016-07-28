This listing is for a characterization activity entitled "Personality Profiles" in which students analyze character by creating various social media profiles.



For this mini-lesson:

"Personality Profiles"



Task

To create social media pages from the perspective of a literary character in order to explore character traits



Objectives

To develop criteria for analyzing character

To assess comprehension of character development across a text

To select appropriate academic vocabulary for literary analysis

To support analysis with textual evidence

To apply modern-day culture and technology to character analysis



Common Core Standards

R1, 3, 6, 11/ W1-4, 10-11/ SL 1, 4, 6/ L1-3



Instructions

One of the best ways for students to get “into” a character’s mind is to envision how a character would use social media. This always captures students’ attention because they themselves use social media in their everyday lives. The activities that follow can be used either as simple activities or as more involved project presentations.



Depending upon your school’s technology (and whether or not these social media sites are blocked), you might even be able to have students design real accounts for a character and then share them with the class. You could even give the following handouts to groups as brainstorming and planning tools to use in class to brainstorm ideas for creating social media pages outside of class. This is particularly useful for me because we do not have computers at my school for students to use, so I have them plan out their social media pages in class and then assign students to create the “real” pages outside of class. They then bring in “screen shots” of each page to share with their peers and submit for a grade (due to the fact that all social media sites are blocked at my school).



However, if your school has computers and these sites are not blocked, groups could even present their social media to the class and explain the rationale behind their posts, photos, comments, etc.



The following handouts include forms modeled after such social media sites as:



Twitter

Facebook

Instagram



While these handouts are not exact replicas of these social media sites, they do capture the essence of how they are laid out, and students will understand how to fill them out based upon their own use of social media. A reflection guide follows each social media activity that asks students to explain their rationales behind the character’s posts/ pics/ page.