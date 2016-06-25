Students practice finding the side measures of right triangles using the trig formulas of Sine, Cosine and Tangent in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. The set includes 2 decks of 18 pairs of cards, one side with the diagram of the triangle with missing side measure indicated with the other side haqving the measure.
One deck has 18 pairs of matching cards using the Sine ratio and the other deck uses Cosine and Tangent Ratios. As a BONUS Cornell Notes to accompany teaching included. I find students benefit from using notes during activity.
Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students or use as a station/group activity. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
