Everything you need for a unit on modern Utah! Will take students from the 1950s to Utah issues today. Includes a packet with vocab, projects, guided notes, etc. Also included is a PowerPoint presentation and links in the packet to Prezi presentations. Includes quizzes, a study guide, and a unit test as well.

The presentation and notes on "Cultural Diversity in Utah" and the "Give Back to Your Community Service Learning Project" from my store are also included.

  • Unit-6-Packet.doc
  • Cultural-Diversity-in-Utah.pptx
  • Current-Events.doc
  • Guided-Notes-Cultural-Diversity-in-Utah.docx
  • Make-Your-Community-a-Better-Place.doc
  • Unit-6-Quizzes.doc
  • Unit-6-Study-Guide.doc
  • Unit-6-Test.doc

Created: Jul 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Unit-6-Packet

Cultural-Diversity-in-Utah

Current-Events

