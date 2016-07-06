Valentine's Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that your students can give to their parents or caregivers for St. Valentine's Day. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their glyphs look in this potentially silly glyph. They will end up with a sweet Valentine's Day card or a seriously silly card with red-stripped zebras and carrots!



The math problems are designed for children in 3rd grade and are aligned with the Common Core standards for the third grade.



The Common Core standard covered:

3.OA.7 - multiply and divide within 100

3.NBT.2 - addition and subtraction within 1000





At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their glyphs; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view different questions from the glyph.



***



All artwork is original and created by myself.



