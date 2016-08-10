This Valentine's themed literacy center features 15 mystery message cards, each containing a code. Students must use the decoder to figure out the mystery sight word on each card, and then record it on the worksheet. This pack includes:
15 Valentine's themed sight word mystery cards
2 Valentine's decoders
1 recording sheet
Answer key
Great to use for literacy centers and aligned with Common Core!
Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
LyndsDive
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
This STEAM lesson provides a new approach to looking at an additional "need" of living things. Will plants grow and change when exposed t...
- (0)
- $3.50
LyndsDive
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
This STEM activity is designed for K-2nd grade students to gain some hands on experience through a themed un-plugged coding activity. Students will...
- (1)
- $5.00
LyndsDive
Designing a Digital Watermark
Disclaimer: ***In order to use this product you must have access to iPads, the app Drawing Desk, and Google Drive. Access to the above mentioned pr...
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
PhonicsToolkit
Alphabet: Alphabet Practice Workbook Print
Students can practise their fine motor skills, letter recognition and sounds using these colourful alphabet practice handwriting worksheets. The pr...
- (0)
- $4.23
PhonicsToolkit
Alphabet: Alphabet Write and Wipe Mats Print Style
These alphabet write and wipe mats are great for developing fine motor skills and learning to recognise and write the letters of the alphabet at th...
- (0)
- $2.82
TES PICKS
MagicSounds
Complete Phonics Monitoring Assessment Tracking Foundation Stage
Complete monitoring & assessment resources for the Foundation Stage. Easily identify abilities and gaps. Includes: - Expected phonemes - Advanced p...
- 3 Resources
- $12.68
New resources
juliagoss
Read, Write, Inc- Pre-cursive letter formation
We teach RWI in our school but also needed pre-cursive writing to go alongside it. I was unable to find any other resource that showed both the RWI...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
bookinspiredplay
Winter themed Early Years pack
This winter themed pack contains both decorative items for class display as well as activities linked to both literacy, numeracy and other skill ar...
- (1)
- $4.93
Mycar
Tracing activity for Halloween.
Tracing Halloween words: pumpkin, bat, spider web, witch and ghost. Great for Early Years and SEN.
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
vlrynn
CVC Worksheets Bundle
CVC Worksheets & Printables for practice with beginning, middle, and ending sounds! These simple, CVC (consonant, vowel, consonant) word activi...
- (3)
- $8.00
vlrynn
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets for practice with Beginning, Middle, And Ending Sounds and CVC (Consonant, Vowel, Consonant) words. These C...
- (0)
- $7.25
PhonicsToolkit
Alphabet: Alphabet Practice Workbook Print
Students can practise their fine motor skills, letter recognition and sounds using these colourful alphabet practice handwriting worksheets. The pr...
- (0)
- $4.23