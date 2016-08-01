This packet contains 3 adapted recipe units for some fun Valentine's Day Themed cooking! Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!

There are 3 Recipe Units included in this download: Valentine Shakes, Valentine Freezes, and Valentine Floats! Each unit contains:
- visual recipe
- written recipe
- visual comprehension activity
- written comprehension activity
- communication visuals & storage board

You are sure to engage your students with these fun & seasonal activities! These are differentiated for all levels!

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.png
  • Archive.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 158 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 167 KB

2

Project/Activity

jpg, 185 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades