Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying verbs! This is a great way to target academic skills for even lower level learners and build vocabulary.



In this game, students identify a range of types of action words. This resource includes 20 boards and 1 set of calling cards. This game is a great way to reinforce the concept of verbs.