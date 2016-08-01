Bingo is a great game that can target a wide range of literacy skills and concepts, expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. This game works on identifying verbs! This is a great way to target academic skills for even lower level learners and build vocabulary.

In this game, students identify a range of types of action words. This resource includes 20 boards and 1 set of calling cards. This game is a great way to reinforce the concept of verbs.

  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • verb-bingo.pdf

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

