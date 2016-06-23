Free
Downloaded 51 times
Viewed 53 times
In this playlist, students explore standard RL.5.7. They will analyze how visual and multimedia elements contribute to a text. Students will study illustrations to determine how illustrations can contribute to the tone and meaning of the story. Students also have the option to view instructional videos and complete practice quizzes or activities.
The playlist includes:
• 2 links to instructional videos or texts
• 3 links to practice quizzes or activities
• 1 assessment that includes three multiple choice questions
• Definitions of key terms, such as multimedia elements and tone
• Examples of different versions of Cinderella and how visual and multimedia elements change the tone and meaning of the familiar story
Accompanying Teaching Notes include:
• Additional activities and writing prompts to help your students explore the standard
• Links to additional practice quizzes or activities
• An answer guide with correct answers, answer choice rationales, and DOK levels
Free
Downloaded 51 times
Viewed 53 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 30%
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Plays
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- New teachers / Subject knowledge
- Pedagogy and professional development
- Pedagogy and professional development / Curriculum
- Whole school
- Whole school / Parents and community
Other resources by this author
L.3.5.C - Quiz and Answer Guide
- (0)
- $2.00
L.3.6 - Quiz and Answer Guide
- (0)
- $2.00
L.3.2.C - Quiz and Answer Guide
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Reading Comprehension
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82
A Doll's House
- 9 Resources
- $49.30