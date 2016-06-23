In this playlist, students explore standard RL.5.7. They will analyze how visual and multimedia elements contribute to a text. Students will study illustrations to determine how illustrations can contribute to the tone and meaning of the story. Students also have the option to view instructional videos and complete practice quizzes or activities.



The playlist includes:

• 2 links to instructional videos or texts

• 3 links to practice quizzes or activities

• 1 assessment that includes three multiple choice questions

• Definitions of key terms, such as multimedia elements and tone

• Examples of different versions of Cinderella and how visual and multimedia elements change the tone and meaning of the familiar story



Accompanying Teaching Notes include:

• Additional activities and writing prompts to help your students explore the standard

• Links to additional practice quizzes or activities

• An answer guide with correct answers, answer choice rationales, and DOK levels