This packet contains a wide range of visual and engaging math activities to work on basic, foundational skills. These activities are structured, repetitive, and visual which will help students with autism access these math tasks. This set focuses on numbers 10-20! This is a great way to challenge your students and expand on already existing skills!



These activities work on counting, number identification, more/less, bigger/small, and number sequencing. These foundational skills need to be strong and fluent before moving on to more complicated subjects!



This packet contains:

- 10 visual counting activities

- 5 "more than" activities

- 5 "less than" activities

- 5 biggest number identification

- 5 smallest number identification

- 10 match number to group activities

- 10 count and circle the correct number activities

- 10 number number sequencing activities

- 9 number number identification activities