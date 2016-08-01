... your most functional piece of jewelry!



Children with autism struggle with receptive language and often don't understand what is being asked of them. Imagine if someone told you to sit down in Chinese - you would have no idea what you were being told to do! That's how the world seems to some children with autism. They need an additional visual cue.



I use this resource EVERY day! This packet include 30 3inch/3inch visuals for a variety of commands, comments, and prompts that you might need on a daily basis. No teacher stays in their classroom all day - you might need access to visuals in the hallway, on the playground, getting on the bus, etc. Laminate these small visuals and put a hole punch in the corner. String up all the visuals you use regularly and put them on a lanyard. You could also store these on a key chain or id holder and attach to your belt loop. Now you have 30 visuals at your finger tips!



Here are the visuals included:



sit

sit

stand

bathroom

stop

good job

hands to yourself

don’t touch

no running

bus

wait

nice hands

no kicking

listen

no swearing

no hitting

no yelling

no biting (x2)

throw away

clean (x2)

cover mouth

walk

don’t walk

be quiet

look

happy

share

raise hand