Help students who struggle with verbal language answer questions! Using visuals can help teach students to respond to questions and comments independently. These visual questions have picture response options. Students can use the picture to answer each question.



This packet comes with 11 questions with between 2-4 response options for each question! Laminate the pages and use velcro to attach the response picture options.



My students with autism use these daily! It has helped teach many of my students with lower verbal abilities answer questions!