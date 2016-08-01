This packet contains the visual recipes for some fun & functional drinks! These are quick & easy treats that can be used as a classroom special activity, afternoon snack, or group project!

This packet contains the recipes for:
- hot chocolate
- kool-aide
- smoothie

Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!

