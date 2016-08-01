This packet contains the visual recipes for easy and basic meals! These are perfect to increase independence and learn cooking skills.

This packet contains the recipes for:
- macaroni and cheese
- instant pasta
- grilled cheese

Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!

