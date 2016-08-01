This packet contains the visual recipes for some quick and easy snacks. These fun treats are a perfect group activity or after school snack!

This packet contains the recipes for:
- instant pudding
- jello
- microwave popcorn

Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • snack-recipes.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

png, 55 KB

1

Project/Activity

png, 48 KB

2

Project/Activity

png, 57 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades