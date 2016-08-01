This is a collection of visuals, schedules, social stories, and communication aides designed specifically for art class! Students with special needs and autism can struggle during specials. Utilize the same supports that are successful in their classroom! This resource will help reduce problem behavior, improve communication, and increase appropriate skills in art class!



Included in this resource:

- Visual Art Resource Quick Guide (colors, numbers, shapes, & lines)

- Art Project Steps Sequencing Board with 15 options

- Art Class Visual Schedule with 18 options

- Good/Bad Art Class Behavior Visual

- Color Choice Board with Adapted Sentence Strip

- Art Supply Choice Board with Sentence Strip

- Art Class Communication Visuals

- Step by Step Instructions for: Draw a Picture and Paint a Picture





Easy to use and quick to setup!