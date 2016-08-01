This is a collection of visuals, schedules, social stories, and communication aides designed specifically for gym class! Students with special needs and autism can struggle during specials. Utilize the same supports that are successful in their classroom! This resource will help reduce problem behavior, improve communication, and increase appropriate skills in gym class!



Included in this resource:

- Mini visual schedule with 25 activity options

- First/Then board with 3 reinforcer options

- 2 social stories for common gym class issues

- Visual Good and Bad Gym Class Behavior

- 3 Visual Communication Strips

- How do you feel about this activity? Communication Choice Board



Easy to use and quick to setup!