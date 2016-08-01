This is a collection of visuals, schedules, social stories, and communication aides designed specifically for music class! Students with special needs and autism can struggle during specials. Utilize the same supports that are successful in their classroom! This resource will help reduce problem behavior, improve communication, and increase appropriate skills in music class!

Included in this resource:
- Visual Music Class Schedule with 10 schedule options
- First/Then Board with 3 Reinforcer options
- Good/Bad Music Class Behavior Visual
- Instrument Choice Board with Adapted Sentence Strip
- Music Class Communication Visuals
- 2 Social Stories: When It's Too Loud and Sharing Instruments

Easy to use and quick to setup!

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

