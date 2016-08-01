Rubrics are a great way to break down an activity or task into discrete skills and score a student’s ability to accomplish each task. Using visuals helps students understand what they are being scored on. It also helps clarify the expectations of an assignment in a concrete way. These rubrics can be laminated and used with a dry erase marker!
Rubrics Included:
Narrative Writing Rubric
Reading Rubric
Sentence Rubric
Paragraph Rubric
Behavior Rubric
Independent Work Rubric
Draw a Picture Rubric
These are an easy to use and quick to set up form of assessment. These rubrics will be understood by many types of students!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
