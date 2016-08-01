Rubrics are a great way to break down an activity or task into discrete skills and score a student’s ability to accomplish each task. Using visuals helps students understand what they are being scored on. It also helps clarify the expectations of an assignment in a concrete way. These rubrics can be laminated and used with a dry erase marker!



Rubrics Included:

Narrative Writing Rubric

Reading Rubric

Sentence Rubric

Paragraph Rubric

Behavior Rubric

Independent Work Rubric

Draw a Picture Rubric



These are an easy to use and quick to set up form of assessment. These rubrics will be understood by many types of students!