This is a collection of 3 social stories about common behavior problems. The stories included are:
- Hands to Yourself
- Personal Space
- When You Can Give a Hug
Social stories are an effective and easy intervention to use for a variety of behaviors! These stories are short stories accompanied by visuals to help children with autism and Aspergers behave appropriately in social situations. The story describes the situation and then scripts the appropriate response. Children with autism benefit from direct instruction and training for social skills. These stories can be used before an anticipated event or read on a regular basis. Laminate or put in a page protector for longer use!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
