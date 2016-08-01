Social stories are an effective and easy intervention to use for a variety of behaviors! These stories are short stories accompanied by visuals to help children with autism and Aspergers behave appropriately in social situations. The story describes the situation and then scripts the appropriate response. Children with autism benefit from direct instruction and training for social skills. These mini stories can be used before an anticipated event or read on a regular basis. Laminate or put in a page protector for longer use!



This is a collection of 4 social stories about common school behaviors. The stories included are:

- Getting a Wrong Answer

- Saying I Don't Know

- Helping Your Teacher

- Lunch Room Behavior