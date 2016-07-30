This collection of visual supports can be used to support students on the autism spectrum.



5 minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, 60 minutes, art, assembly, attendance, back pack, baseball, basketball, bathroom, be alone, birthday party, blocks, break, bus, cafeteria, calendar, centers, change activity, circle time, class, clean up color, computer, confused, count, crayons, daytime, eat lunch, empty back pack, field trip, football, Friday, friend, game, get a prize, get back pack, glue go to O.T/P.T., go to speech therapy, group work, happy, journal, listening center, go back to play , go for a walk, go to bathroom, go to library, gym , hang up coat, hard work, have a snack, hungry, Lego's@, library, line leader, line up, listen to music, listening center, lunch 1, lunch 2, mad, markers, math, Monday, morning, music, my choice, name, office okay, O.T. pack up, paint, party, pencil, play a game, play cards, play with toys, play principal, PT, put on jacket, puzzle, read a book, reading, recess, sad, sand table, scared, schedule change, school, science, scissors, show and tell, sit snack, soccer, social studies, special activity, speech therapy, spelling , sports, sticker, story, take a walk, take coat off, take medicine, thirsty, Thursday, tired, Tuesday, use the computer, wait quietly, wash hands, watch a DVD/video, water table, weather, Wednesday, work workbook, worksheet ,and writing



